May Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner - Sheila Mays

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At a presentation Tuesday morning in the school gymnasium, North Christian School kindergarten teacher Sheila Mays was presented the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner for May.

Mays is finishing her 48th year of teaching, 23 of which she has taught at the North Christian School.

She was noted for her compassion and her love for two things - her faith and her students.

Mays comes in during the summer to make sure students are getting extra help and are prepared for the upcoming school year. She stresses the importance of giving back by having her students collect shoes for the Friendship Kitchen in Parkersburg.

Mays wants future teachers to have that same love for teaching.

“I guess you teach because you love it, and you love the children and you love to teach them,” Mays said. “To see that learning going on when it clicks in their mind, to have a parent thank you for that, that’s important and that’s wonderful.”

Mays is the final Jan Dils Golden Apple Award recipient for the 2022-2023 school year. Nominations will still be accepted at the Jan Dils Golden Apple section of WTAP.com.

WTAP will resume Golden Apple presentations in August.

