Obituary: Konz, Paula Charlene

Paula Charlene Konz Obit
Paula Charlene Konz Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Paula Charlene Konz, born June 24, 1987, of Vincent, Ohio, passed away on May 22, 2022. 

She was Assistant Director of Academic Advising at Kent State University where she passionately helped students succeed.  Paula loved to travel, spend time with her friends, and catch a baseball game. She was a believer in Christ and claimed North Parkersburg Baptist Church her home congregation.

Paula was predeceased by her mother, Rebecca “Becky” Konz and brother, Benjamin Josiah Konz. 

She is survived by her father, Robert “Bob” Konz; sisters, Christine Hawkins, Alyssa Cantley (Tyler); her nieces and nephews; and her loving dog Hank.

A graveside service will be held on May 28th at Fairview Memory Gardens in Beplre, Ohio at 11AM.  

Online condolences may be sent at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

