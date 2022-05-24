Obituary: Lewis, David Brian

CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - David Brian Lewis, 80, of Cutler, OH passed on May 19, 2022 at home with Karlie, the Shriver Hospice nurse, his wife Sandy, and Jake the Jack Russell by his bed. Jake laid on Dave’s bed until the Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society came. He will be cremated and there will not be a funeral. If you want to show your respect with memory notes and cards to Sandy it will be appreciated (2907 Burnett Rd, Cutler, OH 45724).

Dave was born in Weirton, WV, but grew up in Ellenboro, WV. His mother, Ruth (that is what he always called her) had a huge influence over him. She was smart, loved to read books and poetry, and they read poems together as a family. He loved to talk about his boyhood friends, especially Joey Serra, Vernon Wilson, and Mike Hinkle and the antics along the creek, in the woods, and on the railroad tracks. They enjoyed a huge playground in rural Ellenboro. Dave graduated from Pennsboro H.S. and joined the Army at age 17. He was getting out of the military when the Vietnam War was starting. He loved learning, reading books, and discussing most subjects, including family history, and DNA research. Dave never knew a stranger and loved talking with people. One of his few enjoyments during this illness was music. One of his favorite songs was Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen. Judy Collins music played during his passing.

Dave attended WVU Parkersburg, Mesa AZ Community College, and Ohio University. Dave’s work career included DuPont, the Ohio Dept. of Agriculture, Dow Chemical, and Marlow Industries. He worked with and mentored a number of young people in his life.

One of Dave’s joys was finding his grandfather, James M. Lewis’s brother’s families in Eustace & Poolville, TX and Lawton, OK. He attended their reunions, visited many of his cousins and remained in touch with some of them over the years. Also, in their younger years Dave and Sandy enjoyed picking up the nieces and nephew for movies, Dairy Queening, picnics and snipe hunting.

Dave retired before Sandy and spent a lot of time at the land they bought 50 years ago in Cutler. He loved the natural world and animals. They traveled to Hawaii, Taiwan, and several countries in Europe after they retired. They were married 58 years and had a good life with very little illness until Dave was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016. The last two years were the hardest for Dave after kidney stone, fractured hip, and gallbladder surgeries. We are grateful to Shriver Hospice for their help.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, John D. Lewis and Ruth Andrews Lewis Hickman; his brothers Joe, Dan, and Fred; his nieces Nancy Lewis Summers Broce, and Terry Lewis; sister in law Maxine Mosser Lewis, and Fred’s partner, Dann Bills; and many cats and dogs that he loved.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Powell Lewis; her brother, Dave Powell; nieces Catherine Lewis Sams (Joe) of Coolville; Deborah Lewis and family of Belpre; Bethe Lewis of San Antonio; Jackie Lewis Hall (Frank) of Harrisville; Kristie Lewis Campbell (Charles); nephew Steve Lewis (Kim) of Ellenboro; two sisters-in-law, Donelle Lewis of Belpre and Bettie Edwards Lewis of Petroleum; and several grand nieces and nephews.

Dave was not religious. You do not need any religion to be a good person and Dave was a good person. After his memory was fading, he often quoted from the poem The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock; I grow old, I grow old, I shall wear my trousers rolled. Amazingly, he still knew family and friends by their names. Dave was kind and considerate until the end. I will miss you my good husband and trusted friend, I could not have done better in life. Plant a tree, save an animal, or read a good book in Dave’s memory.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

