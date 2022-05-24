Obituary: Mills Jr., Terrence Edwin (TJ)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Terrence Edwin Mills Jr. (TJ), 26, was cruelly taken away from us on May 17, 2022. TJ was born June 13,1995 at St. Joseph Hospital in Parkersburg.

TJ loved his family and friends. In his short years of life, he made many meaningful friendships and cared deeply for others. He was always joking around and loved making people laugh. TJ specifically loved spending time with his niece and nephews. He had a love for music, fishing, and walking the trails at Fort Boreman. Whenever he walked into a room, his smile would light it up.

TJ is survived by his parents Terrence and Donna Mills of Parkersburg; Sisters Tori Lowther (Ryan) and T’onna Mills (Chester) both of Parkersburg; Nephews Braylin Miller and Alonte Mitchell; niece Maylee Miller; Grandparents Delma Daugherty of Harrisville WV, and Paul and Marsha Saxton of Steubenville Ohio.

He was preceded in death by Grandfather John Lowther; Uncle John Lowther; Aunt Kathryn Stanley, and a niece La’Mia Mitchell.

Services for TJ will be held Friday, May 27th, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, at 4pm. Visitation hours will be Thursday, May 26th, from 4-8pm, and again an hour before the service on Friday.

TJ’s remains will be cremated, as per the family’s wishes.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

