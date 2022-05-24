Advertisement

Obituary: Mills Jr., Terrence Edwin (TJ)

Terrence Edwin Mills Jr. (TJ) Obit
Terrence Edwin Mills Jr. (TJ) Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Terrence Edwin Mills Jr. (TJ), 26,  was cruelly taken away from us on May 17, 2022. TJ was born June 13,1995 at St. Joseph Hospital in Parkersburg.

TJ loved his family and friends. In his short years of life, he made many meaningful friendships and cared deeply for others. He was always joking around and loved making people laugh. TJ specifically loved spending time with his niece and nephews. He had a love for music, fishing, and walking the trails at Fort Boreman. Whenever he walked into a room, his smile would light it up.

TJ is survived by his parents Terrence and Donna Mills of Parkersburg; Sisters Tori Lowther (Ryan) and T’onna Mills (Chester) both of Parkersburg; Nephews Braylin Miller and Alonte Mitchell; niece Maylee Miller; Grandparents Delma Daugherty of Harrisville WV, and  Paul and Marsha Saxton of Steubenville Ohio.

He was preceded in death by Grandfather John Lowther; Uncle John Lowther; Aunt Kathryn Stanley, and a niece La’Mia Mitchell.

Services for TJ will be held Friday, May 27th, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, at 4pm. Visitation hours will be Thursday, May 26th, from 4-8pm, and again an hour before the service on Friday.

TJ’s remains will be cremated, as per the family’s wishes.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Two men charged in stabbing death investigation in Marietta
Two vehicle crash on SR 14
Two vehicle crash leads to one transported to Camden Clark
Rose in chair at PHS graduation to honor Eli Clark
Parkersburg high school honors Eli Clark
Kaden James Myer Obit
Obituary: Myer, Kaden James
Gary B. “Buddy” McDonald Jr. Obit
Obituary: McDonald Jr., Gary B. “Buddy”

Latest News

Paula Charlene Konz Obit
Obituary: Konz, Paula Charlene
Nancy Lee Edgington Obit
Obituary: Edgington, Nancy Lee
Mary Kathryn (Kay) Umpleby Obit
Obituary: Umpleby, Mary Kathryn (Kay)
David Brian Lewis Obit
Obituary: Lewis, David Brian