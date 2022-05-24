Obituary: Modesitt, Judy

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Judy Modesitt, 68, of Walker, WV received her wings on Sunday May 22, 2022 at CCMC Memorial Campus surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 31, 1954 in Harrison County a daughter of the late Oscar and Delsie (Burns) Carle.

She is survived by her husband of forty-two years Thomas Modesitt; four children Betty (David), Samantha (Ron), Kenneth (Michelle), and Timothy (Carri); twenty-two grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; and two sister Dorthy Carpenter and Patty Kaleel.

She loved the Lord and loved going to church to praise him. She was the mother of Davisville Community Chapel. She loved singing and had the most amazing voice. She loved riding around in her new car with her sweetheart Tom and taking her puppy Sadie with them. Judy worked beside her husband Tom at Matheny Motors of Parkersburg for many years. She loved to cook and every time you were around, she would make sure you ate. She loved spending time with her family and making memories. She could light up the whole room with her beautiful smile. No matter if she knew you or not she would talk to you and make your whole day.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by several siblings Barbara Merritt, Suzie Hayes, Bud Carle, Roger Lee, Loretta Bailey, and Betty Jean.

Services will be Friday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with her husband, Mike and Ray Seebaugh, and Steve Joy officiating.

Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Walker, WV. Visitation will be Thursday 4-7 PM.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.