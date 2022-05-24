Obituary: Stewart, Kathy Lynn Gibson

Advertisement

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kathy Lynn Gibson Stewart, 63, of Vienna, W.Va. went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 23, 2022 from Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born November 12, 1958 in Parkersburg, W.Va., a daughter of the late Denver W. Gibson, Sr. and the late Betty L. Gibson Hood.

Kathy was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. In her younger years, she enjoyed camping. She was Baptist by faith.

She is survived by a daughter, Regina R. Ankrom (Gary) of Parkersburg; a son, William E. Hughart, Jr. (Michelle) of Belpre, Ohio; a sister, Deborah Johnson of Clay County, W.Va.; a brother, Martin Gibson (Loretta) of Parkersburg; eight grandchildren, Jared M. Hughart (Rebecca), Alyson M. Barber, Nicole R. Kittrell-Hughart, Rawlin N. Barber, Kyle P. Hughart, Chuckie Bonesteel, Auston Crouch and Samantha Crouch; six great-grandchildren, Greyson M. Hughart, Jace Bonesteel, Jericho Bonesteel, Lainey Crouch, Patrick Saunders and Abigail Saunders; a sister-in-law, Blanche Gibson of Parkersburg and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, David A. McKain; one sister, Freda Moore and one brother, Denver W. Gibson, Jr.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Turkey Foot Road, Mineral Wells, W.Va.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg, W.Va.

