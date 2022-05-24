Obituary: Umpleby, Mary Kathryn (Kay)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Kathryn (Kay) Umpleby went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2022.

She was born on March 9, 1929, daughter of the late Harvey C. and Maude Mullennax Simmons.

Kay’s memorial service will be held May 28, 2022 at 11A.M. at City Soul Ministries, 1101- 46th Street, Vienna, WV.

Kay was an inspiration to all who knew her and will forever be missed.

For those wishing to share a memory or message of comfort with the Umpleby family please visit vaughankimes.com.

