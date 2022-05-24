Advertisement

Ohioans got short shrift as politicos, lawyers delayed maps

Accusations have flown for months over whose delays are most to blame for Ohio's redistricting...
Accusations have flown for months over whose delays are most to blame for Ohio’s redistricting predicament a mess of a political mapmaking fight that’s left the state with unsettled political boundaries and no date for its Statehouse primaries.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Accusations have flown for months over whose delays are most to blame for Ohio’s redistricting predicament a mess of a political mapmaking fight that’s left the state with unsettled political boundaries and no date for its Statehouse primaries.

Voting rights groups blame Statehouse Republicans. Lawmakers blame national Democrats and the Ohio Supreme Court.

The court implicitly faults the Ohio Redistricting Commission. Commissioners fault census delays.

An Associated Press review has found there’s plenty of blame to go around. It also reveals that, as politicians, lawyers and judges wrangled, the public got the least time of all with the maps.

