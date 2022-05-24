Advertisement

Pat Carter wins third straight W. Va. Senior Golf Open

Pat Carter wins third straight W. Va. Senior Open
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Hurricane’s Pat Carter has won the West Virginia Senior Open golf tournament for the third straight year at the Parkersburg Country Club.

Carter shot -5 over the two day period, including birdies on his final three holes on day 1, when he shot a 70. On Monday, Carter birdied three of his final four holes en route to a closing 71.

Parkersburg’s Michael Koreski finished in third place at +2.

Belpre’s Brian McPherson finished in fourth place at +4.

Vienna’s Randall Rogers finished in eighth place at +7.

