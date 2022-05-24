Advertisement

St. Marys Lady Devils Softball team receives sendoff to State Tournament

WTAP News @ 5- St. Marys softball teams receives sendoff
By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The St. Marys Lady Devils softball team is headed down to the State Tournament for the first time since 2012, and the community sent them off to Charleston in a special way.

The St. Marys high school, middle school and elementary school pitched in to wish the Lady Devils good luck in Charleston this week.

This will be the Lady Devils third time in the tournament in school history and their first appearance since 2012.

