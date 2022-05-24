Advertisement

State Route 60 closed for 21 days starting June 1

By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting June 1 state route 60 will be closed for 21 days.

This closing of the state route will be at the .29 mile marker between Duncan Falls and the Muskingum/ Morgan County line.

After July 4 at the .89 mile marker state route 60 will be closed for an additional 21 days.

ODOT’s public information officer, Morgan Overbey, gives suggestions on how to avoid the closures traveling towards Zanesville from Parkersburg.

Heading towards Zanesville or somewhere like that and they’re wanting to travel on State Route 60 once you get into McConnelsville 376 is right there on your right if you’re heading North on state route 60,” said Overbey.

