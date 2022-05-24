Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Carlee Nelson

SAW: Carlee Nelson
SAW: Carlee Nelson(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Carlee Nelson, a now graduate of Fort Frye high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

She has been a gymnast for the last 13 years with Gymniks Gymnastics, and all of her hard work has earned the opportunity to continue her athletic career with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Carlee got the chance to compete nationally for a championship the last two years in the Women’s Development Program National Championship.

This past year in Mesa, Ariz. Carlee went out on a high note in her last meet with Gymniks as she medaled for her work on the vault.

Carlee is excited for college and looks forward to being able to compete for a team collegiately.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Two men charged in stabbing death investigation in Marietta
Two vehicle crash on SR 14
Two vehicle crash leads to one transported to Camden Clark
Rose in chair at PHS graduation to honor Eli Clark
Parkersburg high school honors Eli Clark
Kaden James Myer Obit
Obituary: Myer, Kaden James
Gary B. “Buddy” McDonald Jr. Obit
Obituary: McDonald Jr., Gary B. “Buddy”

Latest News

St. Marys Class A Region one champions
St. Marys Lady Devils Softball team receives sendoff to State Tournament
Alec Holbert is now a Salem Tiger baseball player
Alec Holbert signs with Salem University baseball team
Pat Carter wins
WTAP News @ 6 - W. Va. Senior Open
Pat Carter wins his third straight W. Va. Senior Golf Open
Pat Carter wins third straight W. Va. Senior Golf Open