Student Athlete of the Week: Carlee Nelson

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Carlee Nelson, a now graduate of Fort Frye high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

She has been a gymnast for the last 13 years with Gymniks Gymnastics, and all of her hard work has earned the opportunity to continue her athletic career with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Carlee got the chance to compete nationally for a championship the last two years in the Women’s Development Program National Championship.

This past year in Mesa, Ariz. Carlee went out on a high note in her last meet with Gymniks as she medaled for her work on the vault.

Carlee is excited for college and looks forward to being able to compete for a team collegiately.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.