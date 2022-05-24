Advertisement

Vienna Vol. Fire Dept. ice cream social returning June 10

WTAP News @ 5- Vienna FD ice cream social returning
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A big event for Vienna is coming back after being cancelled the last two years because of the pandemic.

The Vienna volunteer fire department is returning with its ice cream social.

After two years of not being able to hold the event, officials with the department say that they are glad to be back to putting on the department’s only fundraiser.

Officials say they are not the only ones who are excited.

“People are really happy that it’s coming back. They’ve waited for it the last two years. They miss it too,” says Vienna asst. fire chief, Raymond Myers.

Many people in the Vienna say they are ready to have the social back.

“We’ve got nothing but positive feedback this year and people are really looking forward to it. The donations are coming in quite well for it with the anticipation of having one again,” says Vienna fire chief, Steve Scholl.

Fire officials say that this fundraiser will be used to buy new sonar equipment for the boat, new nozzles for fire applications and more.

The department also says that it is looking for more donations for cakes and pies for the ice cream social, which is on June 10th.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Two men charged in stabbing death investigation in Marietta
Two vehicle crash on SR 14
Two vehicle crash leads to one transported to Camden Clark
Rose in chair at PHS graduation to honor Eli Clark
Parkersburg high school honors Eli Clark
Kaden James Myer Obit
Obituary: Myer, Kaden James
Gary B. “Buddy” McDonald Jr. Obit
Obituary: McDonald Jr., Gary B. “Buddy”

Latest News

The Wood County Board of Education meets Tuesday evening to honor students.
Wood County BOE honors students’ achievements
The Reno Water Board says there is a main leak.
Boil Water Advisory for Reno in effect for 72 hours
Madison Elementary holds leadership day event
Madison Elementary holds leadership day event
Chloe Lesher has been competing in spelling bees since elementary school.
Local middle schooler qualifies for Scripps National Spelling Bee