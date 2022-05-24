Vienna Vol. Fire Dept. ice cream social returning June 10

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A big event for Vienna is coming back after being cancelled the last two years because of the pandemic.

The Vienna volunteer fire department is returning with its ice cream social.

After two years of not being able to hold the event, officials with the department say that they are glad to be back to putting on the department’s only fundraiser.

Officials say they are not the only ones who are excited.

“People are really happy that it’s coming back. They’ve waited for it the last two years. They miss it too,” says Vienna asst. fire chief, Raymond Myers.

Many people in the Vienna say they are ready to have the social back.

“We’ve got nothing but positive feedback this year and people are really looking forward to it. The donations are coming in quite well for it with the anticipation of having one again,” says Vienna fire chief, Steve Scholl.

Fire officials say that this fundraiser will be used to buy new sonar equipment for the boat, new nozzles for fire applications and more.

The department also says that it is looking for more donations for cakes and pies for the ice cream social, which is on June 10th.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.