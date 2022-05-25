Car crashes into house on 36th Street in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car carrying a trailer crashes into a house on 36th Street in Parkersburg. It happened at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday night.

We are working to get more details about how badly the home is damaged.

Wood County 911 says one ambulance went to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, but it is unclear how many patients were in the ambulance.

We are working to get more details from Parkersburg Police.

