Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake

A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia.(KEYC)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON (AP) - A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia.

Ayden Minick of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, caught and released the carp on May 7.

The Division of Natural Resources says it was measured by a DNR fisheries biologist at 41.2 inches long.

That broke the state record of 41 inches caught in 1988 by Charles Cook at Stonecoal Lake.

The carp weighed 45 pounds, which was just shy of the record of 47 pounds set in 1998 in a Preston County farm pond.

