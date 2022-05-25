Advertisement

Flags for Heroes raises money for local marine corps league

The flag display will be up for a week.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The bi-annual Flags for Heroes display and fundraiser is up and running.

Soon you’ll see rows of flags set up at Spencer’s Landing, each flag representing someone’s hero.

How it works is you buy a flag for $50, then that flag is put up in the name of whoever you’re honoring.

The flags are displayed in both May and November.

The money goes towards the Marine Corps League of Parkersburg. It supports their community outreach initiatives like making Christmas bags for local veterans in nursing homes, donating to Shop With a Cop, helping marines transition into civilian life, and more.

The flag display isn’t just for honoring veterans. You can choose to honor a teacher, your mom, or anyone else you look up to.

Marine Corps member Donald Dearth explained, “Especially remember your heroes, no matter who they are, whether they’re veterans, firemen, policemen. We’ve had all sorts of stuff. I had a brother and sister each buy a flag who didn’t know the other one did, using their sibling as a hero.”

Flags will be put up at Spencer’s Landing Friday afternoon. You can buy a flag to display before or after the flags are put up. Just call 304-481-0630.

The flag display will be up for a week.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into house
UPDATE: Man crashes into house, charged with suspicion of DUI
State route 60 expects to see temporarily closure starting June 1
State Route 60 closed for 21 days starting June 1
Parkersburg City Council
Lord’s Prayer is recited before Parkersburg City Council meeting
Paula Charlene Konz Obit
Obituary: Konz, Paula Charlene
Handcuffs
Two men charged in stabbing death investigation in Marietta

Latest News

Mid-Ohio Valley Multicultural Festival returning June 17-19
Mid-Ohio Valley Multicultural Festival returning June 17-19
Washington State Community College over $300 thousand in state funding for improved campus...
Washington State Community College over $300 thousand in state funding for improved campus security
Name released in officer involved shooting
Name released in the fatal officer-involved shooting in Washington County
Ohio Republican lawmakers have fast-tracked a fall ballot measure that would expressly prohibit...
Ohio GOP wants noncitizen voting ban on November ballot