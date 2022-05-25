Advertisement

Fourth graders from Blennerhassett Elementary create book of poems

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I really do feel like the creative side is important,” says Blennerhassett Elementary fourth grade teacher, Jill McDonald. “Kids have a lot of time at school where we do a lot of sitting and work. But there’s also opportunities to do something fun and hands-on and using your creativity. And I think it’s so important.”

Jill McDonald’s fourth grade class visited West Virginia University at Parkersburg for their end-of-year party.

Students were able to share their poetry and provide their creativity to everyone.

Something that WVU-Parkersburg president, Dr. Chris Gilmer says he enjoys giving these students this opportunity.

“You know, I’m a writer myself. And having the opportunity to be a small part at investing in Ms. McDonald’s class and the writing and the artwork that they’re doing, it’s just really inspirational for me and it’s something that we’re honored to do at WVU-P,” says Dr. Gilmer. “The arts are critically important in the Mid-Ohio Valley, and these are the next generation of our young artists.”

Students focused on many different subjects.

From sports to animals and hobbies they enjoy through haikus, limericks and other forms of poetry.

Mcdonald says this activity shows a more personal side to the students.

“We don’t often take the time as instructors to let the kids get to know each other and what their likes and dislikes are. So, this is an opportunity to share their favorite things,” says McDonald.

And students say that this is a great way for them to open up more.

“I have just never really ever put myself out there. And now I’m kind of excited. Because now I’m actually doing it,” says student, Autumn Whipkey.

All of the students will get a copy of the book of poems to keep.

