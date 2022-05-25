Advertisement

High court weighs end of $300 weekly unemployment payment

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court plans to hear arguments for and against Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to end the state’s participation in a federal pandemic unemployment aid program ahead of a government deadline for stopping the payments.

The program provided $300 in weekly coronavirus unemployment funds but was halted early by DeWine in June 2021.

The Republican governor followed the position of business groups that said the weekly payments were making it difficult to recruit employees.

Critics of ending the payments 10 weeks early said workers had multiple reasons why they might not be returning to jobs.

The court was to hear arguments Wednesday.

