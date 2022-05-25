Advertisement

Lord’s Prayer is recited in Parkersburg City Council chambers again

WTAP News @ 6
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Lord’s Prayer is recited in Parkersburg City Council Chambers Tuesday evening.

Despite a ruling by a West Virginia higher court not to read the Lord’s Prayer, the audience of almost 70 individuals seemingly spontaneously started reciting it two minutes before the meeting began.

Several persons spoke in public comment in support of the action and one spoke against it, citing scripture instruction to pray in private.

Pastor Janet Richards of Bethyl Baptist of Parkesburg says prayer is important.

“Because we’re acknowledging a higher power, because we’re acknowledging that in our own wisdom we don’t know the answer, that there’s a higher power that does,” explains Pastor Janet Richards.

In other news, council unanimously approved a name change for the Veterans Memorial Plaza, and a budget revision of $10,000 for a feasibility study for Sumner School.

Also, as a moratorium on group homes and residential substance abuse treatment centers nears expiration, a pair of ordinances restricting their location were passed 8-to-1 after much discussion. Councilwoman Wendy Tuck was the dissenting vote, believing the measures should be returned to committee for more discussion .

