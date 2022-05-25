Mid-Ohio Valley Multicultural Festival returning June 17-19

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After two years of being cancelled due to the pandemic, a significant summer event is back for the people of Parkersburg.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Multicultural Festival is coming back to the public after being shelved for the last two years.

Organizers of the event say that they are looking forward to bringing back the festival. Especially with the fact that the 25th anniversary celebration could not happen in 2020.

Now, people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will get a chance to return to seeing -- get to see the festival for the first time -- along with its diverse cast of cultures, food and entertainment.

“I think it’s a really great experience for people in this region to see what other nationalities and other cultures will bring to the table, how we can enrich our lives by interacting with each other. Not polarizing,” says secretary, Joyce Arias.

The festival will begin on June 17th at 6 p.m.

It will continue on the 18th from 10 a.m. to 10 in the evening and will finish with its interfaith ceremony on the 19th from 1 p.m. to four in the afternoon.

For more information on the festival and some of the vendors and entertainment it will have, you can click on the link.

