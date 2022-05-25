Mo Akita signs with West Virginia Wesleyan on track scholarship

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South High School graduate Mo Akita has made her decision to sign with the West Virginia Wesleyan College track and field team on a full scholarship.

Mo held her signing ceremony on Wednesday at her alma mater, surrounded by coaches, family, and friends.

Mo says that she loved the Wesleyan campus, and the coaches made her feel welcomed and valued.

She says this off-season, she will work on figuring out her best event in the sprints, as she has run from 100 meter to 800 meter sprints throughout her high school career.

