Name released in the fatal officer-involved shooting in Washington County

By Phillip Hickman
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed in the officer-involved shooting last week in Washington County.

According to Steve Irwin a spokesperson with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, 20-year-old Devon Lee Taylor of Marietta is the person that died in the incident.

BCI took over the investigation of the fatal officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.

No other new information is being released at this time.

What is known is the shooting happened following a police pursuit on SR 339.

That pursuit began in Barlow around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday after an officer attempted a traffic stop on the suspect. The suspect did not comply and fled the scene heading south.

Mark Warden with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the car being followed crashed south of Mill Branch Road at the end of the pursuit.

Previous Coverage

Following the crash, officers made contact with the suspect and that is when shots were fired.

The officer that fired the shots is now on administrative leave.

BCI will give the findings of its investigation to the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office and then to the requesting agency. Those agencies will determine the appropriateness of the officer’s actions.

