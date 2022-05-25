Advertisement

Obituary: Harlow Jr., George Woodrow

Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - George Woodrow Harlow Jr., 79, of Marietta passed away at 3:15 am, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home.  He was born February 8, 1943, in Marietta a son of George W. Harlow, Sr. and Bertha Maude Roby Harlow.

George was a member of Carpenters Local Union No. 356, Veteran of the U. S. Air Force, member of American Legion Post 64 (40 et 8), Loyal Order of Moose and had coached Harmar Hawks and various other teams.  He was a member of the “chain gang” for Marietta High School football games for over 40 years and enjoyed gardening and woodworking.

On June 7, 1963, he married Linda Dravis who survives with 2 sons and 2 daughters:  George (Allison) Woodrow Harlow III, James (Cathy) Harlow, Lorain (Brian) Bennett and Stephanie (Freddie) Harlow all of Marietta; 5 grandchildren:  Bethany, Adam, Emily, Justin and Alicia; 6 great grandchildren, sister Ann Tucker and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents and brother Robert Harlow.

A memorial service with by full military honors will be held on Thursday (June 9) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday before the service from 9 until 11.

