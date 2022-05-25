Obituary: Hollister, Douglas Ray

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Douglas Ray Hollister, 42, of Ellenboro, West Virginia, died suddenly at home on May 23, 2022.

Doug was born February 11, 1980, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Donald Wilkison Jr. and Melissa Wilkison. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2000 before enlisting in the Marine Corps and going off to boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island in South Carolina.

Doug was a proud Marine and spent five years in the Corps, rising to the rank of sergeant. He completed two tours of duty in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan, serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and the Global War on Terrorism. He earned the Combat Action Ribbon (Afghanistan), Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Certificate of Commendation and the Rifle Qualification Badge (Sharpshooter).

Doug is survived by the love of his life, Christina Layman; three daughters, Kayle (Logan) Cottrill of St. Marys, WV; Riley Hollister of Vienna, WV; and Sophie Layman of Ellenboro, WV; two sons, Tyler and Brady Layman of Ellenboro, WV; and two grandchildren, Emberley and Kohen Cottrill; one brother, Brian (Michelle) Hollister of Jacksonville, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

Following his military career, Doug lived life to the fullest with his family. One of his greatest joys was riding the country roads on one of his Harley-Davidsons with his sunglasses on, the music turned up, wind whipping through his beard, and Christina’s arms wrapped around his waist.

When he wasn’t riding his motorcycle, he could often be found riding the bleachers at events supporting the kids, loving on his grandkids and spoiling his niece, Georgia.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, riding ATVs and working around the house. He was extremely proud of his garden.

He loved going to the dirt track races and, his most recent adventure, racing his No. 30 blue flat cart with orange racing stripes. You couldn’t wipe the smile from his face when he won his first race last fall.

Funeral services will be held at 3 PM, Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Rev. Kenny Kendall and Chaplain Kevin Siers officiating.

Burial will follow with full military honors provided by the Marine Corps and Harris-Ritchie Post 3554 VFW, in the Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home Friday, from 2-8 PM and Saturday from 1-3 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

