Obituary: Rummer, Betty Jean McIntosh

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Betty Jean McIntosh Rummer passed away 5/24/22 in Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on February 21, 1925 here in Marietta, Ohio and was proud that she lived her entire life here.

She attended Marietta High School and after on August 11, 1945 she married Homer Rodney Rummer.

Having been one of several children and living through the depression years, Betty became a homemaker. She also had acquired a love for scrapbooking.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy D. Wentz (David), two grandchildren, Katrina Bush (George) of Athens, OH, Josh Rodney Bennett (Meagan) of Evergreen, CO. She was very proud of her two great-grandchildren, Tyson Homer Bush and Kaya River Lee Bennett.

She was preceded in death by her partner through life, Homer, two sons, Darrell and Gary; her mother and father, Viola and William McIntosh, the following brothers; Wayne McIntosh, Harley McIntosh, Don McIntosh, Bernard McIntosh and sisters; Beulah Neville, Mary Francis, and Thelma McIntosh. She also had Charlie McIntosh and Zell McIntosh who were half-brothers.

Betty was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 59, Gilman United Methodist Church and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

Per her request, there will be no service at this time. Burial will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Women at the Gilman United Methodist Church, 312 Gilman Street, Marietta, OH 45750. Throughout her later years the pastors and church friends supported her with calls, cards and many prayers for which she was grateful.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

