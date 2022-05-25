Advertisement

Obituary: Rummer, Betty Jean McIntosh

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Betty Jean McIntosh Rummer Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Betty Jean McIntosh Rummer passed away 5/24/22 in Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on February 21, 1925 here in Marietta, Ohio and was proud that she lived her entire life here.

She attended Marietta High School and after on August 11, 1945 she married Homer Rodney Rummer.

Having been one of several children and living through the depression years, Betty became a homemaker. She also had acquired a love for scrapbooking.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy D. Wentz (David), two grandchildren, Katrina  Bush (George) of Athens, OH, Josh Rodney Bennett (Meagan) of Evergreen, CO. She was very proud of her two great-grandchildren, Tyson Homer Bush and Kaya River Lee  Bennett.

She was preceded in death by her partner through life, Homer, two sons, Darrell and Gary; her mother and father, Viola and William McIntosh, the following brothers; Wayne McIntosh, Harley McIntosh, Don McIntosh, Bernard McIntosh and sisters; Beulah Neville, Mary Francis, and Thelma McIntosh. She also had Charlie McIntosh and Zell McIntosh who were half-brothers.

Betty was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 59, Gilman United Methodist Church and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

Per her request, there will be no service at this time. Burial will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Women at the Gilman United Methodist Church, 312 Gilman Street, Marietta, OH 45750. Throughout her later years the pastors and church friends supported her with calls, cards and many prayers for which she was grateful.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into house
UPDATE: Man crashes into house, charged with suspicion of DUI
State route 60 expects to see temporarily closure starting June 1
State Route 60 closed for 21 days starting June 1
Paula Charlene Konz Obit
Obituary: Konz, Paula Charlene
Handcuffs
Two men charged in stabbing death investigation in Marietta
Judy Modesitt Obit
Obituary: Modesitt, Judy

Latest News

Douglas Ray Hollister Obit
Obituary: Hollister, Douglas Ray
George Woodrow Harlow Jr. Obit
Obituary: Harlow Jr., George Woodrow
Jason Brent Tilton Obit
Obituary: Tilton, Jason Brent
Kathy Lynn Gibson Stewart Obit
Obituary: Stewart, Kathy Lynn Gibson