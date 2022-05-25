Obituary: Tilton, Jason Brent

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Jason Brent Tilton, 45, of Marietta, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 23, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia, while there visiting friends. He was born on May 17, 1977 in Marietta.

Jason graduated from Hermitage High School in Richmond, VA in 1996. He was self-employed as a handyman. Jason enjoyed fishing, bowling, clutch concerts, snowboarding and most of all spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Nicole Grosklos Tilton, whom he married on October 5, 2013; mother, Mary Elizabeth Reese Hopkins, Jason was her pride and joy; father, William Gene Tilton (Sandra); paternal grandfather, Larry Tilton; maternal grandmother, Deloris Reese; father in law, Kenneth Grosklos; brother in law, Jeremy Grosklos; sister in law, Kelli Grosklos; and close as a brother, Mikey Edgerton; several friends in Virginia; many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his mother in law, Betsy Hinzman Grosklos; paternal grandmother, Ora Jean Tilton; maternal grandfather, William D. Reese; and brother in law, Jerrod Grosklos.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with his grandfather, Larry Tilton officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home in Lowell.

Donations may be made in his memory to Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, 408 Front Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Jason’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

