Ohio GOP wants noncitizen voting ban on November ballot

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Republican lawmakers have fast-tracked a fall ballot measure that would expressly prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections.

The proposed constitutional amendment emerged just last week and cleared the Ohio House 68-28 on Wednesday over Democrats’ objections. It moves next to the Senate, where another three-fifths majority will be needed.

The issue stands to ignite GOP voters ahead of this year’s high-stakes midterm elections, when Republicans are hoping dissatisfaction with Democrats will boost their success at the Statehouse and in Congress.

Democrats criticized the proposal as taxation-without-representation and an infringement on home rule. Its backers say it’s preventive.

