Times and Locations of where you can swim locally this summer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With memorial day coming up this weekend a list has been provided below with where and when you can cool off at your local public pool!

Parkersburg- City Park Pool & Southwood Park Pool- To Be Announced (we reached out for information but have not heard back)

Williamstown- Williamstown Healthy Lifestyle Pool- The pool opens this Saturday (May 28) from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. Times will vary throughout the summer so make sure to check their website for that information.

St. Marys- Pleasants County Parks & Recreational Pool- The pool will be opening this Saturday (May 28) from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Friday the pool will be open from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday nights the pool will be open for night swimming from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Marietta- Marietta Aquatic Center- The pool will be opening on Saturday (May 28) from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. The rest of their times will be posted on their website.

Belpre- Belpre Public Pool- The pool will be opening on Memorial Day (May 30) from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. They will have a schedule posted on their website with the opening and closing times as well.

Beverly- Beverly/Waterford Community Pool- Opening day was May 24 and the pool will be open until August 22. It will be open daily from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. In the month of July, the pool will be open from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

For any more information on pool passes or fees please visit the public pools website.

