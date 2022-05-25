Washington State Community College over $300 thousand in state funding for improved campus security

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College is receiving funding from the state of Ohio for improved campus security.

The commuter college is getting over $300 thousand in state funding to bolster security on campus.

The school’s organizational effectiveness vice president, Gary Barber says that the funds will be used to upgrade the doorways that are over 25 years old, the school’s lighting and security cameras.

Barber says that the safety of the students and faculty at the school is a top priority of both the school’s and those in security.

“Safety is always our first and foremost objective here across the campus. And this will give us an opportunity to add an increase in our timeliness on some of our expenses and upgrades,” says Barber.

Barber also says that the college is one of the more secure higher learning institutes.

As the program focuses significantly on tabletop exercises, reviewing possible scenarios and always remaining vigilant.

