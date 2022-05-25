Advertisement

Williamstown defeats Madonna 14-3, forces Game 3 in baseball regionals

Leewood Molessa goes 4-5 in Williamstown's 14-3 win over Madonna
Leewood Molessa goes 4-5 in Williamstown's 14-3 win over Madonna(Jack Hillgrove, WTOV)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets baseball team had no intentions of being swept out of the regional playoffs in W. Va. Class A.

Williamstown (25-6) got a convincing 14-3 victory on the road against Madonna (15-17) on Tuesday night, and forced a winner-take-all Game 3 in Williamstown on Wednesday night, as the winner will advance to the state tournament at Appalachian Power Park.

After giving up 3 runs in the first inning, the Jackets responded with a 5 run second inning, and Williamstown never relented their lead.

Freshman Parker Schramm picked up the win on the mound for Williamstown, and Leewood Molessa finished 4-5 with 5 RBI’s in the ballgame.

Game 3 of the series will be played on Wednesday May 25 at Williamstown, with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

