Williamstown defeats Madonna 14-3, forces Game 3 in baseball regionals

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets baseball team had no intentions of being swept out of the regional playoffs in W. Va. Class A.

Williamstown (25-6) got a convincing 14-3 victory on the road against Madonna (15-17) on Tuesday night, and forced a winner-take-all Game 3 in Williamstown on Wednesday night, as the winner will advance to the state tournament at Appalachian Power Park.

After giving up 3 runs in the first inning, the Jackets responded with a 5 run second inning, and Williamstown never relented their lead.

Freshman Parker Schramm picked up the win on the mound for Williamstown, and Leewood Molessa finished 4-5 with 5 RBI’s in the ballgame.

Game 3 of the series will be played on Wednesday May 25 at Williamstown, with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.