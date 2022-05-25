Wood County BOE honors students’ achievements

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education meets Tuesday evening to honor students. Winners of the Golden Horseshoe were recognized, along with the State Science and Engineering Fair winners.

The WVSSAC Robotics Champions at PHS was also recognized. Students that completed all their i-Ready lessons also were commended and also the students that were accepted into the Governor’s Stem Institute and Governor’s Honors Academy.

One of the projects the board mentioned for this summer is the Blennherrhassett Elementary Secure Entrance project. It is expected to cost $800,000. This project is more expensive than other projects similar to it because it will require some offices to be relocated. Safety is on the mind of a lot of school officials after the school shooting in Texas, and the board shared their sadness about the lives lost on this day.

This is the board’s last meeting before school lets out on May 31st. They will meet again in June.

