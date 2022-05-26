Abby Anderson signs with University of Charleston for cheerleading

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School graduate Abby Anderson has made her decision to stay in the mountain state, and join the University of Charleston’s cheerleading squad at the next level.

Abby held her signing ceremony in the Parkersburg Memorial Fieldhouse on Thursday afternoon.

Abby says she fell in love with the campus on her visit, and was welcomes graciously by her future coaches.

She says that she will continue to work to be in the best shape possible for when cheer season rolls around, and she says a word of advice she received from her high school coaches is to never give up on any routine, and you will be able to accomplish anything.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.