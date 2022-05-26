Advertisement

Abby Anderson signs with University of Charleston for cheerleading

Abby Anderson signs with University of Charleston
Abby Anderson signs with University of Charleston(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School graduate Abby Anderson has made her decision to stay in the mountain state, and join the University of Charleston’s cheerleading squad at the next level.

Abby held her signing ceremony in the Parkersburg Memorial Fieldhouse on Thursday afternoon.

Abby says she fell in love with the campus on her visit, and was welcomes graciously by her future coaches.

She says that she will continue to work to be in the best shape possible for when cheer season rolls around, and she says a word of advice she received from her high school coaches is to never give up on any routine, and you will be able to accomplish anything.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released in officer involved shooting
Name released in the fatal officer-involved shooting in Washington County
Car crashes into house
UPDATE: Man crashes into house, charged with suspicion of DUI
A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake...
Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health department held a free testing clinic in response to the crisis.
Wood County faces syphilis outbreak
Parkersburg City Council
Lord’s Prayer is recited before Parkersburg City Council meeting

Latest News

St. Marys Lady Devil Softball team
St. Marys falls to Petersburg, eliminated from State Tournament
St. Marys Lady Devil Softball team
St. Marys defeats Midland Trail to keep State Title hopes alive
St. Marys Lady Devils
St. Marys Softball drops to Petersburg in first round of Class A State Tournament
Mo Akita signs with W. Va. Wesleyan
WTAP News @ 6 - Mo Akita signs with W. Va. Wesleyan