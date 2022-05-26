Belpre man sentenced to 29 years in prison related to drug crimes

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio. (WTAP) - On Wednesday, May 25, a Belpre man was sentenced to 29 years in prison for drug crimes committed back in June of 2020 in Washington County Common Pleas Court.

According to Washington County Prosecutor Nicole Coil, Tytus Shields was found guilty on seven felony accounts for trafficking and possession of fentanyl earlier this year.

Shields will serve two 11-year sentences that will run concurrently for trafficking fentanyl. He was also sentenced to nine years for three weapons under disability, eight years for major drug offender specification, and one-year post-release control.

On June 10, 2020, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug raid seizing more than 10 pounds of fentanyl throughout residences in Marietta and Belpre. Seven people, including Shields, were arrested and indicted by a grand jury in Washington County in July 2020.

You can read our previous coverage of the drug raid here.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.