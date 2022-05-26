Gary Michael Deem named Wood County Sheriff’s Dept. Chief Deputy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A swearing in ceremony is this morning for chief deputy of the new Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

The position will be held by Gary Michael Deem.

Deem has held the title of chief deputy with the Wirt Co. Sheriff’s Department and was an officer with the Vienna police department before joining the Wood Co. Sheriff’s Department.

Deem says that he is very honored to be getting this title and believes that his father -- former Vienna police chief Gary Deem would be proud of this moment.

“It really means a lot. My dad was chief of police in Vienna and it kind of feels like I’m doing something he’d be proud of too,” says Deem.

Deem has experience working with Sheriff Woodyard and Deem says that he was a significant supporter of Woodyard for his bid to sheriff.

