Obituary: Hargreaves, Patsy Lynn

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patsy Lynn Hargreaves 53, passed away suddenly at her home on May 9, 2022. She was born October 18, 1968 the daughter of the late Helen Titus and “Tom” Robinson. She was the Step daughter of Willis Titus.

She is survived by her loving husband Bruce Hargreaves, daughters Heather Atkinson, Lara Marliese Petty and Tashina McCroskey, grand daughter Madilyn McCroskey and step daughter Nicole Sutton, step son Brent Hargreaves, and her brothers Dale Robinson and Roger Robinson.

Patsy enjoyed spending time with friends and family and is greatly remembered for the amazing meals she made and shared with so many over the years. She will be greatly missed by many.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and her sister Connie Stacey.

Per her wishes Patsy’s physical remains will be cremated by the Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society and a celebration of life will scheduled for a later date.

