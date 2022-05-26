Obituary: Hicks, Marsha Rae

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marsha Rae Hicks, 57, of St Marys, WV, passed away at home early Monday morning, May 23rd, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV on March 4th, 1965. She was the daughter of the late Olin and Phyllis Pierce. Marsha enjoyed camping, and spending time with family and friends. She loved her grandchildren fiercely.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Steve Hicks; two sons, Jesse (Karen) Hicks and Chris (Jess) Hicks; her daughter, Samantha (Nick) Casto; four grandchildren, Mya, Megan, Rhett, and Lincoln; her brothers and sisters, Jim (Bobbie) Pierce, Gary (Betty) Pierce, Greg (Linda) Pierce, Terry Pierce, Sheila (Daniel) Boston, Linda (Richard) Tuttle, and Melissa (Dave) Robinson, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, and one brother, Leo (Donna) Pierce.

No services will be held. Ingram Funeral Home in St. Marys, WV is assisting the family with arrangements.

