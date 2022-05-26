Obituary: Sandford, Elmer “Lee”

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Elmer “Lee” Sandford, 81, of Reno, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family and his cat Gibby.

Lee was born March 19, 1941 in Reno, Ohio to Herbert and Eleanor {Ewing} Sandford.

Lee was a 1958 graduate of Marietta High School. Lee was a helicopter pilot in the United States Army with the 114th Assault Helicopter Company in Vietnam.

He married Laura Jean McKay on October 7, 1962. Lee was one of the original Sheriff’s Mounted Deputies in Washington County, where he also served on the SWAT team. Later in life, Lee and his wife owned their own trucking business; L & L Transportation. He was a member of Sandhill United Methodist Church, the American Legion Post 64, and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 5108. Lee enjoyed birdwatching, wildlife, gator rides through the woods, and playing Farming Simulator.

Lee will be deeply missed by his wife Laura Jean Sandford; children Travis Lee (Tracy) Sandford and Heather Jean (Tim) Felton; grandchildren Lyndsey Sandford (Evan Owens), Josh Sandford and Irina Felton.

In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his son Bryan Heath Sandford.

The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Amedisys Hospice and the Veterans Administration of Marietta.

Friends may call Saturday, March 28th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Zimmer officiating.

Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park, where military rites will be held.

Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Reno Volunteer Fire Department.

