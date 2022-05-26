Parkersburg officials work to make recreation more accessible

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg is using grant money to give locals free access to recreation programs.

Wood County Recreation Commission received almost $16,000 worth of grant money, which they’ll use as scholarships to get people into recreation programs. It’s meant for people who can’t afford to pay for the programs themselves. For example, during the summer, there’s a $35 tennis program that you can get into for free if you use the funds.

Grant money will be available throughout all of 2022 so it can be used for volleyball, flag football, and more.

Wood County Recreation Director Andy Hartleben said, “Typically most of our programs are $35 to $45 and you know there might be some barriers that could be in place that would prevent a child or someone from participating and one of those barriers is finances so this money will allow us to achieve that impact and that barrier’s gone.”

While most of the recreation activities are aimed at kids, there are also opportunities for adults to make use of the funds.

To ask about the scholarship opportunity, you can call 304-424-7311 or email woodcountyrec@gmail.com.

