Advertisement

Parkersburg officials work to make recreation more accessible

Parkersburg is using grant money to give locals free access to recreation programs .
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg is using grant money to give locals free access to recreation programs.

Wood County Recreation Commission received almost $16,000 worth of grant money, which they’ll use as scholarships to get people into recreation programs. It’s meant for people who can’t afford to pay for the programs themselves. For example, during the summer, there’s a $35 tennis program that you can get into for free if you use the funds.

Grant money will be available throughout all of 2022 so it can be used for volleyball, flag football, and more.

Wood County Recreation Director Andy Hartleben said, “Typically most of our programs are $35 to $45 and you know there might be some barriers that could be in place that would prevent a child or someone from participating and one of those barriers is finances so this money will allow us to achieve that impact and that barrier’s gone.”

While most of the recreation activities are aimed at kids, there are also opportunities for adults to make use of the funds.

To ask about the scholarship opportunity, you can call 304-424-7311 or email woodcountyrec@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released in officer involved shooting
Name released in the fatal officer-involved shooting in Washington County
Car crashes into house
UPDATE: Man crashes into house, charged with suspicion of DUI
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health department held a free testing clinic in response to the crisis.
Wood County faces syphilis outbreak
A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake...
Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake
According to Washington County Prosecutor Nicole Coil, Tytus Shields was found guilty on seven...
Belpre man sentenced to 29 years in prison related to drug crimes

Latest News

SAR hosts ceremony honoring General James Mitchell Varnum
Sons of the American Revolution hold memorial service to honor General James Mitchell Varnum
Parkersburg YMCA getting ready for Camp Navigator
Parkersburg YMCA getting ready for Camp Navigator
Gary Michael Deem named Wood County Sheriff’s Dept. Chief Deputy
Gary Michael Deem named Wood County Sheriff’s Dept. Chief Deputy
West Virginia investigators are seeking information in the deaths of two men in a fire almost...
W. Va. fire investigators ask for help solving deaths of 2 men