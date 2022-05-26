Parkersburg YMCA getting ready for Camp Navigator

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials with the Parkersburg YMCA are getting ready to have kids learn life lessons and have fun in the summer.

The organization will be doing this through its “Camp Navigator” summer program.

Children ages pre-kindergarten to 12 years old will be able to take part in activities at this camp.

Some of them involving help in social and emotional growth. And the non-profit will bring in groups such as the Parkersburg and Wood Co. Public Library bookmobiles, WVU-Extension’s Farmers Market and the aquatic department.

And officials are excited to get the kids acclimated with others their own age and help them grow.

“So, any regression that we’ve seen through COVID of emotional maturity, they’re able to socialize better and build those skills. They really look forward to coming and doing different activities. I know that we’re going to go on some field trips this year and they’re all here for the field trips and just trying to support any academic learning that they did throughout the year. So, that they don’t regress over the summer and that sort of thing,” says YMCA youth development coordinator, Veronica Rivers.

There is still open registration for your child to join Camp Navigator.

If you would like more information on this summer program, you can click on this link to find out more.

