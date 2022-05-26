Advertisement

PSC issues final ruling in Suddenlink case

Suddenlink fined $2.24 million
By WSAZ News Staff and Brendan Tierney
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) said Suddenlink still must pay up more than $2 million, but now they’re allowed to pay it back in installments.

In February, the PSC ruled that Suddenlink had failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service to its West Virginia subscribers, issuing a $2.2 million fine to be paid out in a lump sum to customers. Under the final ruling issued Wednesday, it will come in the form of a credit on bills over the next 60-days.

“Suddenlink’s customers are going to get the service that they are paying for, and they are paying a lot of money for this service,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said.

The PSC also confirmed Suddenlink is required to open a call center in West Virginia. The company has 45 days to tell the PSC how and where it plans to open the call center. Lane expects the center to be open by the end of the year and it will likely be in Charleston.

“When Suddenlink had a call center before in Parkersburg, we had hardly any complaints at all,” Lane said. “I think that once we get the call center up and running in West Virginia, then we will see a big improvement for the response time for problems.”

