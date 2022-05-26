Advertisement

Rooster becoming local celebrity in Weston

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Why did the rooster cross the road?

Apparently, in this case, it’s to get to the Citizen’s Bank in Weston!

Resident Shae Davis said he saw that exact thing.

“I looked at my mom while we were painting the door and said, ‘I cannot make this up, I’m pretty sure I just saw a chicken cross the road.’”

Come to find out he wasn’t making it up.

This new visitor in downtown Weston has quickly become a hot topic among locals.

Two Citizens bank employees, Julie Bush and Katie Lantz said he’s frequently seen hanging out around the Bank.

“He does show up here every day and hangs out on our sidewalk and in our drive through,” said Bush.

“A lot of the customers will come and feed him every morning,” said Lantz.

He’s become something of a celebrity in the area since he first showed up.

Bush said he’s been around for a few weeks now.

“He showed up about a month ago. I’m not sure if he even has a home or belongs to anyone.”

The rooster has also gained a lot of attention on social media, so much so that residents have even named him.

The problem is, it doesn’t seem like people can agree on a name.

Some have named him ‘Cash’, others have named him ‘Robby’ and others call him ‘Frank’.

Many people say they aren’t sure if he has a home but, apparently he does.

Several people told us the rooster lives at a nearby house..

We tried to reach the homeowner but, weren’t able to get in touch.

Wherever he comes from, resident’s hope he doesn’t leave any time soon.

