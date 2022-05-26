Advertisement

Sons of the American Revolution hold memorial service to honor General James Mitchell Varnum

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Earlier this morning, the Ohio society Sons of the American Revolution Marietta chapter Memorial Service for the revolutionary war patriots of the northwest territory was held at Mound Cemetery and a second ceremony was held at Oak Grove Cemetery this afternoon.

The second ceremony was a color guard processional to General James Mitchell Varnum’s gravesite at oak grove cemetery and a memorial service with a musket salute.

The past president of the Sons of the American Revolution of the Marietta chapter, Anthony Durm, spoke at the event where he reviewed the life of this important patriot and northwest territory judge.

Durm shared why it is so special for him to have the chance to speak at this ceremony about General Varnum.

“I mentioned the proximity I’ve lived within just a couple of hundred yards of this pioneer lot for 34 years now. but also this site became part of my sons eagle project in 2010. So this plaque is a result of that as well as the veteran’s headstones,” Durm said.

After the ceremony, people were invited to the Northwest Territory museum for tea with the patriots, a tour of General Rufus Putnam’s house, and a visit with color guard members to learn more about pioneer heritage.

