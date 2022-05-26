St. Marys defeats Midland Trail to keep State Title hopes alive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The St. Marys Lady Blue Devils were looking to avoid elimination as they took on Midland Trail in the losers bracket.

St. Marys and Midland Trail both lost their first games of the day by two runs a piece.

The Lady Devils scored the first run of the day but the Lady Patriots were able to take the lead.

That lead did not hold for long as St. Marys got the bats going and exploded for a double digit score.

St. Marys will advance after a 15-5 win and will take on the loser of Wahama versus Petersburg as they look to get to the State Title game.

