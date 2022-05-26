St. Marys falls to Petersburg, eliminated from State Tournament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The St. Marys Lady Devils dropped to Petersburg 7-6 and has been eliminated from the Class A State Tournament.

It was a great game all the way around with St. Marys again taking a 1-0 lead in the first but gave up three runs in the bottom half of the inning.

The Lady Devils would tie it in the second as Bre Price would clear the bases on an inside the park homerun.

There would be no more runs until the bottom of the fifth inning when Petersburg would retake the lead 5-4.

St. Marys would not waste much time as they score three runs in toop of the sixth off a two rbi triple by Ava Childers followed by a bunt to bring Childers into score by Ella Bullman.

But then tragedy struck.

Two errors in the bottom half of the seventh would allow Peterburg to tie it at 6-6 and then eventually hit a walkoff grounder up the middle to advance to the State Title.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.