Advertisement

St. Marys falls to Petersburg, eliminated from State Tournament

St. Marys Lady Devil Softball team
St. Marys Lady Devil Softball team(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The St. Marys Lady Devils dropped to Petersburg 7-6 and has been eliminated from the Class A State Tournament.

It was a great game all the way around with St. Marys again taking a 1-0 lead in the first but gave up three runs in the bottom half of the inning.

The Lady Devils would tie it in the second as Bre Price would clear the bases on an inside the park homerun.

There would be no more runs until the bottom of the fifth inning when Petersburg would retake the lead 5-4.

St. Marys would not waste much time as they score three runs in toop of the sixth off a two rbi triple by Ava Childers followed by a bunt to bring Childers into score by Ella Bullman.

But then tragedy struck.

Two errors in the bottom half of the seventh would allow Peterburg to tie it at 6-6 and then eventually hit a walkoff grounder up the middle to advance to the State Title.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name released in officer involved shooting
Name released in the fatal officer-involved shooting in Washington County
Car crashes into house
UPDATE: Man crashes into house, charged with suspicion of DUI
A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake...
Cosmic carp: Record fish caught in West Virginia lake
The Mid-Ohio Valley Health department held a free testing clinic in response to the crisis.
Wood County faces syphilis outbreak
Parkersburg City Council
Lord’s Prayer is recited before Parkersburg City Council meeting

Latest News

Abby Anderson signs with University of Charleston
Abby Anderson signs with University of Charleston for cheerleading
St. Marys Lady Devil Softball team
St. Marys defeats Midland Trail to keep State Title hopes alive
St. Marys Lady Devils
St. Marys Softball drops to Petersburg in first round of Class A State Tournament
Mo Akita signs with W. Va. Wesleyan
WTAP News @ 6 - Mo Akita signs with W. Va. Wesleyan