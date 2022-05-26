St. Marys Softball drops to Petersburg in first round of Class A State Tournament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The first game of the 2022 State Softball tournament was a great matchup between the Lady Vikings of Petersburg and the Lady Devils of St. Marys.

St. Marys struck first in the first inning but a big third inning by the Lady Vikings killed their momentum as they piled on four runs.

The Lady Devils would attempt a comeback but fall just short as they were not able to capitalize with bases loaded and one out.

Petersburg will get the win in this one 5-3 and St. Marys would go on to face the loser of Wahama and Midland Trail looking to avoid elimination.

