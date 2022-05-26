VIDEO: Families released from EFHS, all suspects apprehended

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have confirmed that all of the suspects have been apprehended.

One suspect has been transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

Multiple charged will be filed in both counties.

Aside from scrapes and bruises, officials said no officers were injured.

It is unknown how many shots were fired, but this is part of the investigation.

The identities of the suspects have not been released at this time.

Officers said they practice for these things to happen, and there was incredible teamwork and communication among law enforcement.

According to Superintendent Hage, law enforcement is releasing those in the cafeteria and allowing parents to retrieve students from the East Fairmont High School campus.

Superintendent Hage says there will be extra law enforcement at the school throughout the night.

If all fugitives are not caught tonight, EFHS may close tomorrow.

The incident that led to the pursuit and the ongoing manhunt began with a shoplifting at Walmart on Emily Drive shortly before 6:00 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

The suspects fled the scene, and officers caught up with the suspects in Bridgeport, where shots were fired.

Officers followed the suspects onto I-79 from Benedum Drive.

The suspects fled on I-79 traveling northbound in the southbound lane before crashing their van in Kingmont.

Both lanes north and southbound were shut down on I-79 at the accident scene. According to WV511, the southbound lane has reopened, but congestion remains in the northbound lane.

The suspects then fled on foot near East Fairmont High School. The school was placed in a lockdown.

One suspect is in custody with gunshot wounds. That suspect has been life-flighted to the hospital.

Officers are reportedly on a manhunt for two other suspects.

Both north and southbound lanes of I-79 in Marion County are shut down at mile marker 133 where the vehicle crashed.

Officers reported on the scanner that there were multiple shots fired throughout the chase from Bridgeport to Marion County.

East Fairmont is currently in lockdown as the suspects are near the area, according to the Marion County Superintendent.

The Superintendent said students and families that were on campus for evening activities are safe. They remain in communication with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 dogs are patrolling the woods near the scene in search of additional suspects.

Road blocks are reportedly being set up on Airport Road and Millersville Road.

ORIGINAL STORY

A pursuit that began in Bridgeport has made its way to Marion County.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles were in pursuit of the vehicle.

The suspect has reportedly crashed near Kingmont and has fled on foot.

