W. Va. fire investigators ask for help solving deaths of 2 men

West Virginia investigators are seeking information in the deaths of two men in a fire almost four years ago.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia investigators are seeking information in the deaths of two men in a fire almost four years ago.

The state fire marshal’s office says the bodies of William Copley and Robert Copley were found May 31, 2018, in the burned remains of their home in Wayne County.

The fire marshal’s office says investigators determined the men were the victims of a double homicide.

Investigators hope anyone with information will get in touch with them to help solve the deaths.

The Arson Hotline number is (800) 233-FIRE (3473).

A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

