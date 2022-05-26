Williamstown eliminates Madonna, advances to second consecutive state tournament

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets baseball team is heading back to Charleston for the second consecutive season, as they defeated the Madonna Blue Dons in the decisive Game 3 at home 12-9.

Madonna and Williamstown traded runs in the first inning, and were going back and forth with the lead until Leewood Molessa hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to make the score 7-3 in favor of Williamstown.

In the fifth inning, Madonna grabbed the lead back scoring five runs, but Williamstown would grab the lead back in the bottom of the fifth on an error that scored Harbor Haught to make it a 9-8 ballgame.

Williamstown advances to Charleston, along with Moorefield, Charleston Catholic, and Wahama.

Williamstown will open their tournament against the four seed Charleston Catholic, at Friday, June 3 at 10 a.m. from Appalachian Power Park.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.