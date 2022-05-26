Advertisement

Yoga at the Point is back, runs until the last Wednesday in September

By Phyllis Smith
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Yoga at the Point is back.

There was a big crowd for its first night and there was even some live music. Yoga at the Point is a free yoga class offered by Full Circle Yoga.

Cheryl McHugh is the owner of Full Circle Yoga and she was the instructor for Wednesday’s class. It starts at 6 p.m. at Point Park in downtown Parkersburg. The class lasts an hour and it will be every Wednesday until the last Wednesday in September.

Yoga instructors at Full Circle say it’s a great way to try yoga if you’ve never done it before.

“It’s free, so just being able to try it, there’s no expectations, no judgments, so just not only being able to be with the community, but to try something new and then maybe fall in love with,” said Samantha Benito, certified yoga instructor.

“I think the important thing to remember is yoga is for everyone, all shapes, sizes, you know, all of it,” said Jesse Smith, certified yoga instructor.

Different businesses sponsor each yoga class so that it’s free to attend. You can follow the schedule by going to the Yoga at the Point Park Facebook page.

Here is the link to the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/yogaatthepoint

