Colossal cat: Record blue catfish caught in West Virginia

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON (AP) - An Ohio man has caught a record blue catfish in West Virginia.

The Division of Natural Resources says Steve Price of Lancaster, Ohio, used cut shad bait to catch the fish from a boat Wednesday on the Kanawha River between Buffalo and Point Pleasant.

Price’s record fish was 50.7 inches long, breaking the record of 50.15 inches set last year. It also weighed a record 67.22 pounds.

That topped the mark of 61.28 pounds set earlier this year. A DNR hatchery manager measured Price’s catch prior to its release.

